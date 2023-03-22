Maude Eva Nails (September 30, 1927 – March 19, 2023)

Maude Eva Heard Nails, daughter of Sanders Heard and Ester Williams Heard was born September 30, 1926, in Camden, Arkansas. She was the second of three children born to this union.

Maude attended the Camden area schools.

She was united in holy matrimony to Aljaray Nails, February 13, 1943, this union blessed them with two girls Juanita and Alice Faye.

Maude retired as a domestic engineer with over 20+ years in Los Angeles.

The cook of the family was Maude, and no one could burn but her. She always dressed to the nine – even with going to the grocery store. Affectionately known as G2, she was loved by many, near and far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maude, gained her wings, Sunday, March 19, 2023

Maude leaves to cherish her memory; one daughter Alice Faye (Ralph), from Austin, TX. Two granddaughters; Tracey Y Walker of Austin, Texas, Alicia M. Jackson, Arlington, TX; one grandson, Chester J Nichols (Tanglia), Houston, TX; and her LuLu, Great Grand daughter, Zenia P Holt, Arlington, TX; Eight great-grandchildren, and 17 great great .grandchildren

Maude was preceded in death by her father, Sanders Heard, mother, Ester Williams Heard, brother Johnnie Williams, sister Lonnie Mae Isom, and daughter Juanita Jackson.