Theresa Barber (March 14, 1961 – March 14, 2023)

The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed.~ Psalm 34:18

Theresa Anderson Barber was born in Dallas, TX on March 14, 1961 to Pastor William A. Anderson II and Ruthena Anderson. She received her formal education from the Dallas Independent School District and was a graduate of South Oak Cliff High School (Class of 1979).

Theresa united in matrimony to her high school sweetheart, Dayrl T. Barber on May 22, 1982. They have shared 40 years of marriage together and one beautiful daughter, Shekina Barber.

Sister Theresa Barber united with the Marsalis Avenue Missionary Baptist Church in 1970 under the leadership of Pastor Billy James Pruitt where she was baptized and accepted Christ as her savior.

Theresa loved spending time with her husband and daughter along with her family, especially during holiday gatherings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theresa preceded in death by her grandmothers, Maudester Lowe and Virginia Mann; father, William A. Anderson II; brother, Nathaniel Anderson and aunt, Ulla Faye Session.

Those who remain to mourn her passing are her husband, Dayrl Barber; daughter, Shekina Barber; mother, Ruthena Anderson; two brothers, Raunchy Anderson and William A. Anderson III (Crystal); three sisters, Wiendy Spivey, Yarlanda Sloan Anderson and Kiesha Anderson Brookins; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

As long as hearts remember

As long as hearts still care

We do not part with those we love

They’re with us everywhere