Superb Woman: Jacqueline Johnson 

Jacqueline Johnson is one of the voices that is being raised up to help others discover their true purpose, passion, and strength. Jacqueline is a 21st Century marketplace prayer leader, author, certified life coach, and ambassador of hope who is making a difference in her own unique way. She is the founder of Adventure & Victory, a mentor, and a Minister of Hope who received her tutelage under Bishop Jakes for 18 years. Jacqueline is proving life skills and community outreach events. Awarded the ‘Unsung Heroes’ award by Ebony magazine and Pine-Sol, Jacqueline’s primary focus is to provide the necessary tools that will establish meaning and purpose and assist individuals in reaching their full potential and becoming contributing members of society. Learn more at adventurevictory.org
