COMMON SENSE MEDIA AND SOHH TO HOST EVENT WITH NEW JERSEY YOUTH AND LEGISLATIVE LEADERS TO ADVOCATE FOR AFRICAN-AMERICAN HISTORY CURRICULA AND MEDIA

The event will feature an interactive panel discussion with Rann Miller, educator and author of his new book Resistance Stories from Black History for Kids

WHAT: Common Sense Media and SOHH present Centered: Black Resistance Stories For Today’s Kids and Future Generations, a live event that will introduce a bold new book entitled Resistance Stories from Black History for Kids (Simon & Schuster), described as the ultimate lesson in Black History that will inspire and empower today’s youth. In addition to the interactive panel discussion, the event will feature a presentation by Jersey City youth discussing the urgency and impact of Black History education in New Jersey schools and nationwide.

WHO: Common Sense Media, SOHH, DEON (Diversity & Equal Opportunity Network) Panelists:

Rann Miller, educator and author of Resistance Stories from Black History for Kids ; Executive Research & Development Advisor for DEON.

; Executive Research & Development Advisor for DEON. Jasmine Hood Miller, Director of Community Content and Engagement, Common Sense

Media

Felicia Palmer, CEO & President, 4Control Media, SOHH

Teens of The Last Period podcast

Confirmed Guests:

Jayne Johnson, Director, Office of Equity, Office of NJ Governor Phil Murphy

Rudy Rodas, State Director, Office of NJ Senator Bob Menendez

Frank Gilmore, Jersey City Ward F. Councilman

Lorenzo Richardson, Board Member, Jersey City Board of Education

Dr. Norma Fernandez, Superintendent, Jersey City Public Schools

WHEN: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 4:30–6 p.m.

WHERE: Boys & Girls Clubs of Hudson County 225 Morris Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07302

WHY: Black history is a robust and multifaceted chapter in world history that is often watered down. History books tend to highlight whitewashed versions of African enslavement, the Civil Rights

Movement, and other “safe” topics that, while important, do not fully encapsulate the experiences of the Black and African diaspora.

With state legislatures across the U.S. proposing anti-critical-race-theory laws, banning culturally relevant books and condemning advanced curriculum studies in high schools, the importance of preserving and teaching historical facts related to the African-American experience in America has never been more urgent. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says his state ‘will stand on the side of teaching our full history’ and this event is an opportunity for advocates in New Jersey to stand with Gov. Murphy on this issue and show their support of teaching the full and factual African-American story.

About Centered

Centered is the destination for families to get trustworthy information about finding balance and raising kids to thrive in a world of media and technology. Common Sense Media and SOHH.com have joined forces to hold space for conversations with, for, and by Black families that center our children, community, and values. Watch the series on YouTube at comsen.se/centered.

About Common Sense Media

Common Sense is the nation’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of kids and families by providing the trustworthy information, education, and independent voice they need to thrive in the 21st century. Learn more at commonsense.org.

About SOHH

SOHH.com stands as a pillar in the hip-hop community – the longest-running, most trusted, independent, Black-owned brand for hip-hop news, music, lifestyle and culture since 1995.

About DEON

The Diversity & Equal Opportunity Network (DEON) is a nonprofit led by a small yet powerful diverse team of professionals including Social sciences & humanities, education, research and business who are driven by a passion to propel change through education.

