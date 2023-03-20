Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Marina Mclean 

Published

Marina McClean

Dr. Marina McLean is a keynote speaker, life coach, master coach, worship leader, songwriter and award-winning author and television host. She has released four worship albums: “In the Glory,” “Synchronized,” “Encounter with Worship pt. 1, and pt. 2.” She received her Doctorate in Divinity from Friends International Christian University. She has published two books: “Appetite for Worship” and “The Invitation.” Dr. Marina became a Life Coach and Master Coach, through Kemuel Christian University. She is the Director of ICultiv8 LLC, an online coaching program. She participates in the Sister to Sister Breast Cancer Run annually.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Christian Nichole

Christin Nichole, known professionally as C. Nichole, is an American singer, songwriter, music executive, and businesswoman. She is known for her mixing of genres,...

5 hours ago
Danyel Surrency Jones Danyel Surrency Jones

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Danyel Surrency Jones

Danyel Surrency Jones is the co-founder and former CEO of Powerhandz, a sports and fitness product tech platform. She is the head of Amazon’s...

2 days ago
Margaret Woods Kyle Margaret Woods Kyle

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Margaret Woods Kyle

Margaret Woods Kyle is a Diamond Life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, initiated into the Theta Mu Chapter and currently a member of...

3 days ago
Sha’Carri Richardson Sha’Carri Richardson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Sha’Carri Richardson

Sha’Carri Richardson is a track and field athlete, specializing in the 100 and 200 meters sprint. The Dallasite was named one of the 10...

4 days ago
Advertisement