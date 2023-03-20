Superb Woman: Dr. Marina Mclean 

Dr. Marina McLean is a keynote speaker, life coach, master coach, worship leader, songwriter and award-winning author and television host. She has released four worship albums: “In the Glory,” “Synchronized,” “Encounter with Worship pt. 1, and pt. 2.” She received her Doctorate in Divinity from Friends International Christian University. She has published two books: “Appetite for Worship” and “The Invitation.” Dr. Marina became a Life Coach and Master Coach, through Kemuel Christian University. She is the Director of ICultiv8 LLC, an online coaching program. She participates in the Sister to Sister Breast Cancer Run annually.
