Evelyn Mickens Barb (November 3, 1969 – March 15, 2023)

Evelyn Nicole Barb, 53, of Dallas, TX, passed away on March 15, 2023. Evelyn was born on November 3, 1969 to Walter C. Mickens, Sr & Gloria Fae Mickens in Houston, TX.

She is preceded in death by her beloved son, Antawn D. Barb II, her mother

Gloria Fae Mickens, her brother Walter Mickens, Jr & her sister Patricia (Pat) Babbs.

Evelyn is survived by her cherished husband, Dewayne & her loving son, Eian “Pud”; brothers, Darryl (Marie Ann) Mickens, Roland (Anna) Mickens, Cedric (Cynthia) Mickens; sister’, Arlisha Mickens, along with numerous nieces & nephews.

Our beloved Evelyn will be dearly missed. We look forward to the promise at Rev. 21:4.

