Elnora Dunn (January 17, 1936 – March 10, 2023)

Elnora Dunn was born in Forney, Texas on January 17, 1936 to Novella and George Dunn. She was 1 of 6 children. She attended George Washington Carver in Garland, Texas.

When she was 10 years old she joined Westend Baptist Church later moving to Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church in Garland, Texas under the leadership of Pastor Wilson. She was a loving, sweet, kind and compassionate person.

Elnora was preceded in death by her parents Novella and George Dunn, siblings: Charlie Briser, Leonard Propes, Bobby Ray Dunn and Mary Lee Hardy and one daughter Kathy Williams.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories (4)children: Odis Dunn (Kathy), Demetra Dunn, Tony Dunn and Ceclia Dunn all of Dallas, Texas;(19) grandchildren: Marcus Kemp, Quvoria Kemp,Veronica Dunn, Christopher Dunn, Leaksha Dunn, Tony Dunn, LaTanya Williams, Gregory Wickware, DeNisha Dunn, Lawanda Warren, Bryan Thompson, Valrie Dunn, Latonya Evans, Oneisha Dunn, Tatanna Dunn, Tony Dunn, Jacamie Dunn, Toniya Dunn and Deombra Matlock; (31) great grandchildren, (4) great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

