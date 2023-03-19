Connect with us

Vice President Kamala Harris meets Howard basketball team after NCAA Tournament game

Kamala Harris
Photo: @MarchMadnessMBB/Twitter

BY HBCU SPORTS

Howard went down to mighty Kansas in the NCAA Tournament opener on Thursday.

But their spirits were lifted, even temporarily, by receiving an appearance from Vice President Kamala Harris after the game.

Harris, a Howard alum, addressed the team in the locker room. She went on about how well the team played and how impressive the Bison effort was despite the 96-68 loss to the Jayhawks.

“You guys are so good, you guys are so good,” Harris said as she walked into the locker room. “You played hard. You played to the very last second. You showed the world who Bison are,” Harris exclaimed. “We’ve been talking about you. This team. You all. This team,” Harris insisted. “This year. This team.”

Before exiting the locker room following the postgame speech, Harris extended an invitation to the team to visit the White House.

That might be a better trip than to the Final Four.

