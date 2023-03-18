James Earl Wooten (April 25, 1953 – March 9, 2023)

James Earl Wooten was born in Dallas, Texas to the union of Charlie Garfield Wooten and Essie Mae Wooten.

He is preceded in death by both parents: brother, Charles Wooten: and sister, Shirley Wooten.

James was baptized at an early age and received his education in the Dallas Independent School District with an accredited diploma from Madison High School.

James was employed at Chuck Fairbanks, DISD, Smiley’s Body shop and Baylor Hospital where he retired before his demise.

In his leisure time James enjoyed watching football, basketball, boxing, playing golf, listening to music and spending time with family.

He leaves to cherish his memories: Daughter, Tameka Simmons: Brothers: Leon Wooten and Olin Wooten: Sisters; Patricia Flewellen (James) and Norma Wooten: Stepchildren; Tara Miller and Michael Miller: Four grandsons and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives