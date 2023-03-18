Curtis Wayne Nicholson (October 8, 1947 – March 6, 2023)

In Loving Memory Of Curtis Wayne Nicholson

Sunrise 10/08/1947 Sunset 03/06/2023

HOMEGOING SERVICES

Mr. Curtis Wayne Nicholson was born to parents Mr. Alexander & Mrs. Lela Savannah Lee Nicholson, Sr. on October 8, 1947 in Dallas, County Texas.

Mr. Curtis Wayne Nicholson was educated in the Dallas Independent School District.

At an early age, he was baptized and accepted Christ and united with the Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorate of the late Rev. C.C. Cheatom. He was a faithful member.

Later in life, he united with the Calvary Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorate of Rev. Joe Hardy Moore Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Curtis Nicolson loved the Lord, and served faithfully in the senior choir, and the janitorial and security departments until his health failed him. He departed this life on March 06, 2023. Curtis Wayne Nicholson was very much loved and will be sorely missed by his family, church family and friends.

Curtis Wayne Nicholson is preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Lena Savannah Lee Nicholson Sr.: Four brothers; Alexander Nicholson Jr., Elliot Nicolson, Ellis Nicholson and Sanford Nicholson. Two special cousins, Melvin Nicholson Boles and Barbara Jean Johnson.

He leaves to cherish his memories one special first cousin, Mrs. Tibertha T. Moore: One special second cousin, Vanessa White-Penn: One son, Mr. Jermaine Nicholson: One sister, Mrs. Vicky Lynn Henry (Michael): and one sister-in-law, Mrs. Jaqueline Nicholson, and a Host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and other relatives and friends.