Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obit

Curtis Wayne Nicholson (October 8, 1947 – March 6, 2023)

Published

In Loving Memory Of Curtis Wayne Nicholson
Sunrise 10/08/1947        Sunset 03/06/2023
HOMEGOING SERVICES

Curtis Wayne Nicholson

Mr. Curtis Wayne Nicholson was born to parents Mr. Alexander & Mrs. Lela Savannah Lee Nicholson, Sr. on October 8, 1947 in Dallas, County Texas. 

Mr. Curtis Wayne Nicholson was educated in the Dallas Independent School District. 

At an early age, he was baptized and accepted Christ and united with the Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorate of the late Rev. C.C. Cheatom. He was a faithful member. 

Later in life, he united with the Calvary Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorate of Rev. Joe Hardy Moore Jr. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Curtis Nicolson loved the Lord, and served faithfully in the senior choir, and the janitorial and security departments until his health failed him. He departed this life on March 06, 2023. Curtis Wayne Nicholson was very much loved and will be sorely missed by his family, church family and friends. 

Curtis Wayne Nicholson is preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Lena Savannah Lee Nicholson Sr.: Four brothers; Alexander Nicholson Jr., Elliot Nicolson, Ellis Nicholson and Sanford Nicholson. Two special cousins, Melvin Nicholson Boles and Barbara Jean Johnson. 

He leaves to cherish his memories one special first cousin, Mrs. Tibertha T. Moore: One special second cousin, Vanessa White-Penn: One son, Mr. Jermaine Nicholson: One sister, Mrs. Vicky Lynn Henry (Michael): and one sister-in-law, Mrs. Jaqueline Nicholson, and a Host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and other relatives and friends. 

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Lance Reddick Lance Reddick

Obit

Lance Reddick

Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60June 7, 1962 – March 17, 2023 Lance Reddick, a long-time character actor best...

2 hours ago
Evelyn Mickens Barb Evelyn Mickens Barb

Obit

Evelyn Mickens Barb (November 3, 1969 – March 15, 2023)

Evelyn Nicole Barb, 53, of Dallas, TX, passed away on March 15, 2023. Evelyn was born on November 3, 1969 to Walter C. Mickens,...

2 hours ago
Elnora Dunn Elnora Dunn

Obit

Elnora Dunn (January 17, 1936 – March 10, 2023)

Elnora Dunn was born in Forney, Texas on January 17, 1936 to Novella and George Dunn. She was 1 of 6 children. She attended...

2 hours ago
Fredrick Deron Jones Fredrick Deron Jones

Obit

Fredrick Deron Jones (July 26, 1971 – March 8, 2023)

Fredrick Deron Jones was born Monday, July 26, 1971, at Parkland Hospital to the parents of Freddie Jones and Vicky Jones-Armstrong.  Fredrick accepted Christ...

1 day ago
Advertisement