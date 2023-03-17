On September 15, 1964, a wonderful bundle of joy was born to John “JB” and Mattie Lee, who was then named Charles Clayton Lee. Charles accepted Christ at an early age at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church under the late Albert E. Chew, Jr, and continued to thrive under the leadership of Rev. Kraig L. Pullam. Charles loved attending church services, participating in Sunday School, and Youth activities.

On the seventh day of March, two thousand-twenty three, on the morning, Charles transition to Glory.

Charles was a product of the Fort Worth ISD graduating from Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School. Furthering his education by attending Sam Houston State University. Charles worked for Century 21, Mike Bowman, Inc. as a Real-estate agent for Relocation Specialist, Sharron Hodnett.

Charles was the one running errands, taking care of things behind the scenes, dropping things off, picking things up, doing the shopping, showing houses and buying presents for everyone birthdays, and holidays.

Charles would do anything for his family, and friends. He made everyone who knew him laugh.

Our family is grateful to know that Charles is at peace with the Lord.

Charles Clayton is predeceased in death by his father John Braizer “JB” Lee, his grandparents Charles “Charlie” and Georgia Lee, Brother in law Herbert ” Herbie” Brisbane. A host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Charles Clayton; is survived by his loving mother Ms. Mattie Lee, brothers George(Vicki) Harold ( Delice), Wendell, Kevin Wade (Sandra), sisters, Wanda, and Adrian (Calvin). He will fondly be remembered and missed by his “mall walkers” friends, Vernell Carter and others.