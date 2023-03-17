Connect with us

JCU hosts The Big Homecoming 365

Amir Windom, Reed Shannon and Dr.
Lamman Rucker among celeb guests

Published

Reed Shannon
Reed Shannon

(Hawkins, Texas) — Jarvis Christian University (JCU) will host The Big Homecoming 365 Impact Tour in partnership with Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 21 during the university’s 111th Founder’s Homecoming Week to authentically celebrate the culture of HBCUs.

Wells Fargo and TBH are partnering to provide a full day of professional development seminars, scholarship giveaways, fire-side chats and creative engagement with students to provide financial literacy, investment and generational wealth-building strategies to JCU students.

Grammy-Award-winning entertainment executive and Jarvis’s executive-in-residence Amir Windom will curate the 365 Impact event and is bringing some celebrity friends.

Amir Windon
Amir Windon

Actor and singer Reed Shannon, seen on Netflix’s four-time Emmy winning animated series “Arcane” or Amazon Prime’s young adult series “The Wilds,” will attend the Jarvis event along with actor and philanthropist Dr. Lamman Rucker, who began his career on the daytime soap operas “All My Children” and “As the World Turns” before roles in Tyler Perry’s films “Why Did I get Married” and “Why Did I Get Married Too?” Lamman also starred as Jacob Greenleaf in the Oprah Winfrey Network drama series, “Greenleaf.” He currently stars in the BET+ drama titled “The Black Hamptons.”

The Big Homecoming (TBH) was launched in June 2022 in Atlanta, GA and became the nation’s newest premier music and culture festival celebrating HBCUs. The 365 Impact Tour will be introduced at multiple HBCUs throughout the year creating long term impact.

The 365 Impact event is designed to create a community event that adds value to Jarvis and the communities it serves through philanthropy, community development and developing community leadership. Scholarships to deserving and qualified students will be granted through The Big Homecoming Foundation, Tom Joyner Foundation and Wells Fargo. The event will highlight the rich history of HBCUs, particularly Jarvis Christian University, which is celebrating its 111th year educating a diverse population of lifelong learners intellectually, socially, spiritually and personally.

Dr. Lamman Rucker
Dr. Lamman Rucker

HBCUs were founded in the face of racial discrimination and have a proud history and legacy of high achievement. More than 100 HBCUs today serve a culturally diverse student population in urban, rural and suburban settings, each with a focus to create pathways of opportunity and excellence for students seeking academic achievement.

Jarvis Christian University is dedicated to empowering all its students to achieve their career goals through an affordable academic experience that prepares them for today’s global economy. Whether a student is a recent high school graduate or a working adult seeking career advancement, JCU develops students of all ages intellectually, socially, spiritually and emotionally.

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

