Black Business Spotlight: Harold’s Chicken

Harold’s Chicken

Harold’s Chicken is an iconic chicken restaurant from Chicago, just opened a franchise in Cedar Hill, Texas. Black owned by Kristen Pierce-Sherrod. Her Father started the restaurant 73 years ago. Native Chicagoans were glad to see it come here. They have been open since January, the word on the street is the chicken is good with their signature sauces. Harold’s is a new late night dinning spot open until 12 am.

They have Dine-In and Take-Out at 241 FM1382, Cedar Hill, (Next to Kroger) 214-810-3919.

https://www.soulgoodexpress.com/

